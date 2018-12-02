Foodies will rush to the track for Free & Fun Sundays at the Del Mar Racetrack! Enjoy FREE admission and seating along with delicious $5 Cardiff Crack Tri-Tip sliders and refreshing $5 16 oz. Coors Lights. Must be a Diamond Club Member: Sign up for free at the admission gates or on the Mobile App at https://www.dmtc.com/app.

Visit www.delmarracing.com for more information or call 858-755-1141.