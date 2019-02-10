International Dance Association Dance Festival

Dances from around the world will be performed by members of the San Diego dancing clubs as part of the colorful International Dance Festival.

Admission to the festival is FREE. Vendors will sell seasonal crafts and costumes.

The event is sponsored by the International Dance Association of San Diego County,

a non-profit organization sponsored by the San Diego Park and Recreation

Department. Members are dedicated to promoting and encouraging dancing as a

social recreation. Member clubs offer classes for beginners and experience dancers.

All clubs welcome new dancers. Schedule (many with audience participation)

11:30 – 12:00 Diversity Dance Sport (Ballroom)

12:00 – 12:30 International Folk Dancers

12:30 – 1:00 Playford Plodders (English)

1:00 – 1:30 Reels & Squares Variety Dancing

1:30 – 2:00 Moreton Bay Fig Morris (English)

2:00 – 2:30 Scottish Country Dance Society

2:30 – 3:00 Pride of Erin Irish Ceili Dancers

3:00 – 3:30 Bons Temps Social Club (Cajun/Zydeco)

3:30 – 4:00 San Diego ‘N’ Line Dancers

4:00 – 4:30 Balboa Park Dancers (Latin/Ballroom)

4:30 – 5:00 Waltz & Such Vintage Social Dancers

Intl Dance Assn www.idasdc.org / www.facebook.com/idasdc