Join The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch for a fully-free, fun-filled, family-friendly afternoon of games and activities for the kids! Designed with the community in mind, The Village makes it easy to gather for fun and games surrounded by convenient shopping, specialty groceries and casual dining options. From 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM on Friday, March 1st, kids can partake in an unforgettable and active afternoon of fun and friends for absolutely no cost at The Village’s Free Kids Event! Hosted by My Kids Poway Gym, activities will take place in the Village Square Park in the heart of the center including:

Games

Mini Obstacle Course

Puppet Show

… and more!

The event will take place in the square adjacent to Breakfast Republic. Fun for the whole family, this supervised Free Kids Event is not to be missed for wholesome and healthy fun in the sun!