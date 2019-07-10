Free movie showing and Sierra Club meeting

Please Join us for a special screening of the award-winning documentary Sonic Sea.

Oceans are a sonic symphony. Sound is essential to the survival of marine life. But man-made ocean noise is threatening this fragile world.

Learn about what you can do to protect life in our waters from the destructive effects of oceanic noise pollution. The Screening will be followed by a discussion with Lisa Levin from the from Scripps Institute of Oceanography who will discuss the deep ocean and human impacts on these ecosystems. We will also be joined by Brady Bradshaw from Oceana.

Everyone is Welcome and Admission is free of charge.

Parking lot limited - overflow parking on nearby streets - please try to carpool.

This is a quarterly North County Coastal Group meeting of the Sierra Club.

Contact Amelie at amelie.catheline@gmail.com or (442) 287-9991 with any questions.