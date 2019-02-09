Free MUSIC Concert

Free concert featuring the amazing Montgomery High School Jazz Band, San Ysidro High School Mariachi Mitzli and the Southwestern College Singers. Concert is on Feb 9th from 1:00 - 3:00 PM at the Veterans Museum at Balboa Park, San Diego (2115 Park Blvd., San Diego, CA 92101). No tickets needed, free and open to the public. Join us for a fun afternoon of music!