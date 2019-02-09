Free MUSIC Concert
Veterans Museum & Memorial Center 2115 Park Blvd., San Diego, California 92101
Free concert featuring the amazing Montgomery High School Jazz Band, San Ysidro High School Mariachi Mitzli and the Southwestern College Singers. Concert is on Feb 9th from 1:00 - 3:00 PM at the Veterans Museum at Balboa Park, San Diego (2115 Park Blvd., San Diego, CA 92101). No tickets needed, free and open to the public. Join us for a fun afternoon of music!
Balboa Park