Free Photos With The Easter Bunny at The Village

The bunny is coming – the Easter Bunny, that is! Before the egg hunts and Easter brunches commence, everyone’s favorite bunny is paying an early visit to The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch to capture priceless memories. Put a spring in your step and hop on over to The Village for Complimentary Photos with the Easter Bunny!

On Saturday, April 13th, have your kiddos don their springtime best for free pictures with the Easter Bunny in full fluffy white costume. Fun for the whole family, this complimentary event promises to spread the spring spirit. Designed with the community in mind, The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch is bringing the bunny to you for a day of photo fun. Join in this complimentary, no cost photo session courtesy of Keane Studios in The Village Square! Take your turn in front of the camera from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM on April 13th to snag these sweet springtime memories before the Easter craze begins.