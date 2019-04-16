Free Presentation: How to Empower Your Kids

Join us as we celebrate our amazing transformation from Halstrom Academy to Futures Academy!

We changed our name to better align with our education philosophy and goals. Experience School Reimagined...we look different, we teach differently and we deliver an education that our families deserve.

All events will feature inspirational speaker and author of 19 books, Devin C. Hughes.

Presentation: 'Reaching for Greatness: How to Empower Your Kids'.

Devin will share the strategies for raising your child's personal optimism quotient, responding to challenges more effectively, and channeling this new mindset into tangible success.

Participants will:

- Get tips on how to change your kids’ attitude into gratitude

- Understand why happiness is a choice

- Discover practical strategies for practicing happiness on a daily basis

Events are from 6:00 to 7:30pm. Additional activities include a ribbon cutting, refreshments and campus tours.