Free Pro-Wrestling Bash
Coronado Beach Harley-Davidson 3201 Hoover Ave 3201 Hoover Ave, San Diego, California 91950
Join Coronado Beach Harley-Davidson and F.I.S.T Combat Thursday, September 20th for an end of summer Bike Night BASH!
“Bad Boy” Joey Janela teams with Dirty Ron McDonald in tag team action and FIST Combat Champion Douglas James defends his championship against Vanilla Monsoon Jr!
We will have food trucks, free beverages, hourly raffles and MORE.
Bring the whole family! It's going to be an event to remember!
Info
Coronado Beach Harley-Davidson 3201 Hoover Ave 3201 Hoover Ave, San Diego, California 91950 View Map
Chula Vista, National City, San Diego