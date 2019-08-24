In anticipation of our staged King Lear reading (Save the Date! Sunday, Sept 22 in Point Loma), we hope you'll join the hype train for a free screening of the King Lear love letter "The Dresser", starring two of the finest Shakespearean actors of our generation: Anthony Hopkins (Thor's Dad) and Ian McKellen (Magneto)!

You'd be The Fool to miss it!

"In the closing months of World War II aging actor Sir (Sir Anthony Hopkins) and his wife Her Ladyship (Emily Watson) bring Shakespeare to the provinces with a company depleted by conscription.

Sir is plainly unwell, discharging himself from the hospital and Her Ladyship believes he should cancel his upcoming performance of "King Lear". However, Norman (Sir Ian McKellen), his outspoken, gay dresser disagrees, and is determined that the show will go on, cajoling the confused Sir into giving a performance, one which will be his swan song.

At the same time, drawing a parallel between King Lear and his fool as Norman, despite ultimate disappointment, serves his master." (From IMDb)