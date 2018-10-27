Self-Defense Seminar for Survivors of Abuse
Guardian Quest Martial Arts Dojo 2782 Sweetwater Springs Blvd , San Diego, California 91977
Join Jessica Yaffa, national domestic violence advocate for a morning of empowerment, connection, and self-defense techniques, led by 9th-degree black belt, Soke Shihan Scot Conway, and 3rd-degree black belt, Sensei Andrea Loya.
This event is free to all survivors of abuse, in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Free childcare provided, and refreshments with unlimited Q&A immediately following event.
RSVP Required: www.jessicayaffa.org/self-defense-seminar
East County, San Diego, Spring Valley