Self-Defense Seminar for Survivors of Abuse

Guardian Quest Martial Arts Dojo 2782 Sweetwater Springs Blvd , San Diego, California 91977

Join Jessica Yaffa, national domestic violence advocate for a morning of empowerment, connection, and self-defense techniques, led by 9th-degree black belt, Soke Shihan Scot Conway, and 3rd-degree black belt, Sensei Andrea Loya.

This event is free to all survivors of abuse, in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Free childcare provided, and refreshments with unlimited Q&A immediately following event. 

RSVP Required: www.jessicayaffa.org/self-defense-seminar

View Map
East County, San Diego, Spring Valley
619-840-1666
