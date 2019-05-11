Free SPOTme Skin Cancer Screening

Dermatologist Medical Group of North County, Inc 11943 El Camino Real Suite 220, San Diego, California 92130

Dermatologist Medical Group of North County will be holding a free SPOTme Skin Cancer Screening event for the San Diego community at our Carmel Valley location on May 11, 2019 from 8:00am-4:00pm. We are located at 11943 El Camino Real, Suite 220 San Diego, CA 92130.

No appointment is necessary! Walk-ins welcome.Skin cancer has a better than 95% cure rate if detected and treated early.

Dermatologist Medical Group of North County, Inc 11943 El Camino Real Suite 220, San Diego, California 92130
Carmel Valley
