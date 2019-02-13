Free Tax Assistance Event

FREE TAX ASSISTANCE PREPARATION EVENT FOR SAN DIEGO FAMILIES

The Computer Communications Industry Association (CCIA) and {name of nonprofit VITA Partner} to Offer Free Tax Preparation Services to Lower- Middle Income Taxpayers at Logan Heights Branch Library

San Diego, CA – Free tax preparation assistance will be available to lower-middle income Logan Heights residents on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 from 11:00am-7:00pm at Logan Heights Branch Library.

Taxpayers who qualify:

● (AGI) of $34,000 or less in 2018

● Eligible for Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC)

● Active duty military

All qualifying taxpayers will have the opportunity to prepare and file their federal and state tax returns at no cost, using TurboTax® Free File Program (TTFFP) software. TTFFP helps taxpayers identify and claim all of the tax credits and deductions for which they are eligible. Volunteers will be on-hand to assist as needed.

This event will promote the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and ensure EITC-eligible families and individuals claim this important tax credit. Currently, there are an estimated 600,000 eligible Californians. Based on income and family size, EITC could boost a tax refund by up to $6,318. Individuals can learn if they are EITC-eligible, by using the EITC Calculator at http://caleitc4me.org.

The event is part of a statewide tour sponsored by the Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA) and the Intuit Financial Freedom Foundation (IFFF). Thanks to committed Intuit employee volunteers, the Wednesday event is expected to serve more than 100 people.

Please be sure to bring the following documents with you:

While walk-ins are welcome, interested taxpayers are encouraged to call 1-888-268-1666 or visit bit.ly/LHTaxEvent to make an appointment.