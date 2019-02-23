Free Tax Assistance Event Oceanside

FREE TAX ASSISTANCE PREPARATION EVENT FOR SAN DIEGO FAMILIES

The Computer Communications Industry Association (CCIA) and {name of nonprofit VITA Partner} to Offer Free Tax Preparation Services to Lower- Middle Income Taxpayers at Oceanside Public Library

Oceanside, CA – Free tax preparation assistance will be available to lower-middle income Oceanside residents on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 10:00am-5:00pm at Oceanside Public Library.

Taxpayers who qualify:

● (AGI) of $34,000 or less in 2018

● Eligible for Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC)

● Active duty military

All qualifying taxpayers will have the opportunity to prepare and file their federal and state tax returns at no cost, using TurboTax® Free File Program (TTFFP) software. TTFFP helps taxpayers identify and claim all of the tax credits and deductions for which they are eligible. Volunteers will be on-hand to assist as needed.

This event will promote the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and ensure EITC-eligible families and individuals claim this important tax credit. Currently, there are an estimated 600,000 eligible Californians. Based on income and family size, EITC could boost a tax refund by up to $6,318. Individuals can learn if they are EITC-eligible, by using the EITC Calculator at http://caleitc4me.org .

The event is part of a statewide tour sponsored by the Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA) and the Intuit Financial Freedom Foundation (IFFF). Thanks to committed Intuit employee volunteers, the Saturday event is expected to serve more than 100 people.

Please be sure to bring the following documents with you:

1. Form of Government Identification

2. Social Security Card or Individual Taxpayer’s Identification Number (ITIN Card or Letter) for each family member

3. Proof of income including W2s and 1099 forms

4. Documentation of deductible expenses

5. Health Insurance Form (1095-A) (if health insurance was purchased through the marketplace for any family member)

6. Account and routing numbers of checking or savings accounts for direct deposit and a faster refund

7. Copy of 2017 tax return or IRS transcript, or TurboTax 2017 login and email information

While walk-ins are welcome, interested taxpayers are encouraged to call 1-888-268-1666 or visit bit.ly/OceanTaxEvent to make an appointment.

Additional Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1826080117518621/