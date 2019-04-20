FREEDOM RIDER: AN ART BLAKEY CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION*

A Jazz @ The Jacobs Concert

Brian Lynch, trumpet

Bobby Watson, alto saxophone

Bill Pierce, tenor saxophone

Donald Brown, piano

Carl Allen, drums

Peter Washington, bass

In a career that spanned the decades between the Big Band sounds of Billy Eckstine and the modern generation of neo-traditional jazz practitioners such as Wynton Marsalis, percussion master and band leader Art Blakey boldly blazed a trail of his own. For 35 years he led several incarnations of the Jazz Messengers through the glory years of bebop and beyond, incubating a dazzling lineup of young jazz talent along the way. Series Curator Gilbert Castellanos has assembled a stellar group of musicians, including former Jazz Messengers Brian Lynch, Bobby Watson, Bill Pierce, Donald Brown and Peter Washington, for this centennial tribute. The concert also features Freddie Hubbard drummer Carl Allen, who is former Artistic Director of Jazz Studies (2008-13) at The Juilliard School.

Price Range: $24-$76