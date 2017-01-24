Who is Gad Elmaleh? Gad is a Moroccan born Frenchman who has become a comedy rock star and house-hold name across France and Europe. Often called the Jerry Seinfeld of France, Elmaleh has set his sights on America once again. On the heels of 50 sold out shows during his residency at the intimate Joe’s Pub in NYC and two sold out US tours, Gad will launch the third leg of his successful “Oh My Gad” North American tour. On January 19th, 2017 the tour will kick off in Denver and make its way across the US with stops in Portland, OR, San Diego, Phoenix, Dallas, Atlanta, and Miami. On February 11th, 2017 Gad will perform at the esteemed Carnegie Hall in NYC, one of the world’s most prestigious venues and a pinnacle in the world of comedy.

Why would a comedian make the conscience decision to go from filling stadiums in France to playing clubs in America? Elmaleh says, “As a joke and as an exaggerated impression of Americans, I say ‘I need to challenge myself.’ But to be honest with you, it’s true.” Motivated by beginning a new chapter in his career and the excitement of breaking through to the American audience. In September 2015 Elmaleh was inspired to craft “Oh My Gad,” a stand-up show entirely in English. The show is built upon the jokes that made him famous overseas and includes new observations from a foreigner adapting to life in the United States. Gad has worked obsessively to translate his show to English. He has not only taken on the enormous task of speaking a new language fluently, but of using it with the timing, nuance and syntax required to deliver a great stand-up comedy show.

Armed with a new show that transcends all cultural and language barriers, Gad takes the stage with confidence. His audience instantaneously senses his command of the room, his relaxed presence illuminates the stage and his animated physicality and expressive delivery invokes boisterous sounds of laughter wherever he performs.

Gad has earned considerable acclaim so far. He has had guest appearances on NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” TBS’s “Conan,” Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” “Nightly Show” and was featured on Jerry Seinfeld's “Comedians in Cars.” He has also been heard on such radio shows as; PRI's “The World” and WNYC's Brian Lehrer, along with profiles in “Vanity Fair,” “The New York Times,” “Wall Street Journal,” “The Los Angeles Times” and “The New Yorker.”

Elmaleh has amassed an immense social media following garnering over 6.55 million Twitter followers @gadelmaleh along with his 4.8 million Facebook followers at https://www.facebook.com/gadelmaleh/.

