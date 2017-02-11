French Culture Lecture Series & Kids Storytime
La Jolla Riford Library 7555 Draper Ave, La Jolla, La Jolla, California 92037
Illuminating talks in English on French cultural topics such as the monuments of Paris, the French countryside, and current social issues. February's topic: Will France have its own Brexit? A discussion on French politics and the issues of the next presidential election in April 2017.
At the same time, children can enjoy French language storytime with vocabulary building and engaging stories from France.
Both programs are presented by teachers form the San Diego French American School.
