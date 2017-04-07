Fresh Oysters and Chilled Viognier

Point Loma’s favorite fish monger, Dan Nattrass, is bringing some of his frutti del mare to the Gianni Buonomo Tasting room for a very special happy hour. Featuring fresh oysters from Baja and the Pacific Northwest, Dan’s offering would not be complete without a chilled glass of Gianni Buonomo Viognier. Also in the offering will be Pacific Big Eye tuna machaca served Mexican ceviche style.

Discounted wines are available from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM. Seafood will be available for purchase from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

Proprietor of Fishbone Kitchen, Dan was the pioneer of Catalina Offshore’s fresh fish program and his two Fishbone partners advocate local sustainable seafood choices prepared simply and deliciously.

Come as you are Happy Hour. No tickets required.