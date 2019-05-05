“I can shake off everything as I write; my sorrows disappear, my courage is reborn.” – Anne Frank

If you sometimes find your writing is stuck or stalled, this class could be helpful and enjoyable for you. Guided by the creative use of two of the senses—sight and touch—we’ll enhance our creativity and imagination in fresh ways. Beginning a writing experience intentionally without words can open a path for bypassing negative pre-judgments by the Inner Critic. Fear often dissolves with this process!

During the session, you may focus on:

* Enhancing your existing or new journaling practice

* Development of a character in your work of fiction in progress

* Writing a short story or personal essay on a topic to be discovered

This class is limited to 5 participants, and is appropriate for people with any level of writing experience. A comfortable, calm environment will be provided, beginning with a guided meditation. The instructor will provide abundant objects for prompts. Sharing will be encouraged but is always optional.

Please bring to class:

1) A photo and/or something small that is meaningful to you

2) A notebook or journal, and a pen you love to use

Optional:

* A favorite quote about the process of writing

Many of us have allergies and sensitivities, so it’s requested that everyone refrain from wearing scented products. Also, please don’t bring a scented object to class.

To enroll in the class, go to: http://www.sandiegowriters.org/2019-5-5-fresh-perspectives-writing-inspired-by-visual-and-tactile-prompts-with-mary-lee-moser/