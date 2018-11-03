Fresh Start Surgical Gifts 27th Annual Butterfly Ball to Benefit Children with Physical Deformities

San Diego nonprofit Fresh Start Surgical Gifts will host its 27th Annual Butterfly Ball “Casino Royale” on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine, 3777 La Jolla Village Drive, San Diego, CA 92122. Former MLB player David Justice and his wife Rebecca will serve as the event’s honorary chairs along with film producer and wife of the late Dr. Seuss, Audrey Geisel. Geisel and the Justices have been involved with Fresh Start for over 20 years.

The Butterfly Ball will commemorate Fresh Start’s commitment over the past 27 years in providing free-of-cost reconstructive surgery and transforming the lives of infants, children and teens with physical deformities caused by birth defects, accidents, abuse or disease. Fresh Start seeks to raise over $175,000 at the event of which 100 percent of proceeds will benefit the Fresh Start Medical Program.

“Just last year alone, Fresh Start provided almost 1,000 surgical gifts and medical treatments,” said Fresh Start CEO Shari Brasher. “The Butterfly Ball honors the many lives that were given a fresh start, and our commitment to continuing to do so for years to come.”

The Butterfly Ball will feature a cocktail reception, a live/silent auction, dinner, live music and dance, and casino table games.

“A child’s access to medical care should not depend on the roll of a dice,” said David and Rebecca Justice. “Please join us in supporting Fresh Start’s mission in giving kids a fresh start in life.”

Admission tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information, contact Events & Development Manager Tracy White at Tracy@FreshStart.org or 760-448-2019.