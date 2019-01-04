We can’t get enough of Frida, Frida Kahlo that is. The prolific Mexican artist who skillfully painted self portraits that shared her pains, triumphs surrounded by her favorite pets. Ms. Rubin pays homage to Frida in her whimsical style watercolors and mixed media pieces that span self portraits with huge hibiscus flowers and black cat to Frida herself transformed into a Mad Cat or skeleton in her party dress with a uni-brow. Frida Frenzy show runs for the month of January, 2019. Frida with Black Cat, watercolor by June Rubin