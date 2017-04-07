Experience all the ARTS DISTRICT has to offer is by attending a FREE Friday Night Liberty

art walk. Taking place on the first Friday of every month from 5-9 pm, Friday Night Liberty

is San Diego’s biggest FREE monthly art event! Meet working artists, enjoy dance, theatre and music performances, visit museums and galleries and explore the growing District. Visitors can start their stroll at the Dick Laub NTC Command Center at 2640 Historic Decatur Road and pick up a monthly program and District map. More details to come!

For more information about Friday Night Liberty events, contact Andrew Waltz at 619-573-9304 or AWaltz@NTCFoundation.org