Friday Night Valentine's Day Murder Mystery Show

to Google Calendar - Friday Night Valentine's Day Murder Mystery Show - 2019-02-15 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Friday Night Valentine's Day Murder Mystery Show - 2019-02-15 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Friday Night Valentine's Day Murder Mystery Show - 2019-02-15 19:00:00 iCalendar - Friday Night Valentine's Day Murder Mystery Show - 2019-02-15 19:00:00

The Handlery Hotel & Resort 950 Hotel Circle N., San Diego, California 92108

Get Tickets To The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Dinner Show

America’s LARGEST interactive comedy murder mystery dinner show is now playing at the Handlery Hotel San Diego! At The Dinner Detective, you’ll tackle a challenging crime while you feast on a fantastic dinner. Just beware! The criminal is lurking somewhere in the room, and you may find yourself as a Prime Suspect before you know it!

Info
The Handlery Hotel & Resort 950 Hotel Circle N., San Diego, California 92108 View Map
Food & Drink, Theater
Mission Valley
303-564-2230
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Friday Night Valentine's Day Murder Mystery Show - 2019-02-15 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Friday Night Valentine's Day Murder Mystery Show - 2019-02-15 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Friday Night Valentine's Day Murder Mystery Show - 2019-02-15 19:00:00 iCalendar - Friday Night Valentine's Day Murder Mystery Show - 2019-02-15 19:00:00