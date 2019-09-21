FSDA’s September 21st lecture will be held at NewSchool of Architecture & Design, 1249 F Street, Downtown San Diego, 9:30 am. Kate Goodson, Architect/Designer will be talking about "Placemaking: Activating a Community". Goodson is the Founder of POP/ARCH, a placemaking studio that works to transform underutilized spaces into vibrant community assets in the San Diego area. She will also address the challenges and opportunities associated with funding and operating these projects.

Come early for coffee. Lecture is $5. Students are free. No reservations needed.