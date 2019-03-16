FSDA Lecture with Perry Dealy and Kevin Heinly

Manchester Pacific Gateway development manager Perry Dealy and Gensler architect Kevin Heinly will be discussing the $1.6 billion Manchester Pacific Gateway project under construction on the downtown waterfront at the Friends of San Diego Architecture's monthly lecture. It will be held on Saturday, March 16th at the NewSchool of Architecture and Design, 1249 F St., 9:30 AM.

The public is invited to attend; the cost is $5 but free for students. No reservations necessary. For more information, visit www.friendsofsdarch.com.