FSDA Presents Panel on Women in Architecture

Friends of San Diego Architecture will present a panel discussion, "Three Women Architects and the Paths They Have Chosen", on May 18th at NewSchool of Architecture, 1249 F Street, Downtown San Diego, 9:30 AM. Daniela Deutsch, Assistant Prof. of Architecture at NewSchool, will moderate. The panelists will be Architects Jennifer Landau, Kristine Munn, and Laura Shinn. In honor of the 100th anniversary of Women’s Suffrage on June 4th, FSDA wanted to focus on the progress women architects have made in 100 years. The 21st century has opened up many opportunities for women in diverse fields of architecture and allowed them more flexibility to use their talents in the world as we live today.

Come early for coffee. Lecture is $5, but students are free. No reservations necessary. For more information, visit our www.friendsofsdarch.com