SAN DIEGO, CA – Trinity Theatre is proud to begin its 2019 season (Season VII) with David Lindsay-Abaire’s zany play: FUDDY MEERS. It tells the story of an amnesiac, Claire, who awakens each morning as a blank slate on which her husband and teenage son must imprint the facts of her life. One morning Claire is abducted by a limping, lisping man who claims her husband wants to kill her. Buy your tickets today.

Sean Boyd directs local actors Kandace Crystal, Eric Trigg, Travis Rynders, Eddy Lukovic, David Janisch, Sharonfaith Horton, and Kristen Washington. The design team includes Richard Costantinou (Scenic), Kellen Gold (Fight Choreography), Anton Mulvaney (Costumes), and Kathy Parks (Props). Shaun Lim is the Stage Manager and Bianca Jennings is the Assistant Director. Photography by John Gray III. Fuddy Meers is written by David Lindsay-Abaire, and is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York.

For more information and production photos, go to www.trinityttc.org/fuddy-meers

FUDDY MEERS previews on Friday, February 22, 2019. Opening Night is on Saturday, February 23 at 7pm. The show will play Fridays and Saturdays at 7pm, and Sunday matinees at 2pm, through March 3, 2018. Trinity Theatre Company is located at 930 Tenth Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101. Tickets: Preview is $18; Opening $28; Closing $23; All other performances: $21. Students, Seniors, and Military tickets are all $3 off admission. Call 619-269-9283, or visit www.trinityttc.org to purchase tickets.

WHERE: Trinity Theatre Company

Presented at the Tenth Avenue Arts Center

930 Tenth Avenue

San Diego, CA 92101

SCHEDULE: Preview: February 22, 2019

Opens: February 23, 2019

Closes: March 3, 2019

Fri. & Sat. @ 7pm, Sun @ 2pm

PRICES: Preview $18.00

Opening Night $28.00

Closing Night $23.00

All other performances $21.00

BOX OFFICE: (619) 269-9283 or www.trinityttc.org