The Full Monty
Don Powell Theatre 5500 Campanile Drive, San Diego, California 92182
Get ready to bare it all… Based on the cult film of the same name, The Full Monty, a 10-time Tony Award-nominee, is filled with heartfelt, engaging melodies and the most anticipated closing number of any show. Six unemployed steelworkers find a renewed sense of purpose when they contrive a “brilliant” plan to rake in cash with a striptease act. The School’s talented musical theatre students perform in this laugh-out-loud, uplifting musical comedy that redefines male camaraderie.
Advisory: Rated R for nudity
Performances: April 21 – April 30, 2017
April 21 - 7:30p.m.
April 22 - 2:00p.m.
April 23 - 2:00p.m.
April 27 - 7:30p.m.
April 28 - 7:30p.m.
April 29 - 7:30p.m.
April 30 - 2:00p.m.
Tickets: $17 general; $15 students, seniors, and active military
