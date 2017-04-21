Get ready to bare it all… Based on the cult film of the same name, The Full Monty, a 10-time Tony Award-nominee, is filled with heartfelt, engaging melodies and the most anticipated closing number of any show. Six unemployed steelworkers find a renewed sense of purpose when they contrive a “brilliant” plan to rake in cash with a striptease act. The School’s talented musical theatre students perform in this laugh-out-loud, uplifting musical comedy that redefines male camaraderie.

Advisory: Rated R for nudity

Performances: April 21 – April 30, 2017

April 21 - 7:30p.m.

April 22 - 2:00p.m.

April 23 - 2:00p.m.

April 27 - 7:30p.m.

April 28 - 7:30p.m.

April 29 - 7:30p.m.

April 30 - 2:00p.m.

Tickets: $17 general; $15 students, seniors, and active military