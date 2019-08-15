Full Moon Poets Poetry Slam

Encinitas, CA. The 101 Artists’ Colony and Full Moon Poets will present the next La Paloma Summer Poetry Slam, on the August full moon at the historic La Paloma Theatre in downtown Encinitas. Admission is free. The slam begins at 7:00pm, but poets wishing to enter will be let in at the 6:00pm poets call. Doors open to the public at 6:30pm.

Each year, Encinitas’ Full Moon Poets presents poetry slams at the historic La Paloma Theatre. All are free and open to the public. These are the largest poetry slams in San Diego County, packing the theater with about 400 people. The competition is now in its 21st year and draws poets from all over the county and beyond.

For interested poets, all names will be placed in the famous popcorn bucket and the first 12 names pulled will be the line-up for the night. There are three elimination rounds going from 17 poets to 8 and the final 3 for the last round. Prize money collected from the audience will go to the final three. No props, musical instruments, costumes or recorded music allowed. Poets need three original poems that do not exceed 3 minutes each. For more information and rules go to http://www.fullmoonpoets.org