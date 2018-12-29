Fun Sing Alongs With HappyRon and Friends in La Mesa
Spacebar 7454 University Ave., La Mesa, La Mesa, California 91942
Bored In La Mesa On Saturday Nights?
Shower singers come out and sing along with HappyRon's fun music.
5$ sangria
Limited seating, don't be late.
Also playing:
San Diego's up and coming rising star: Trains Across The Sea
San Diego local Jazz man, bassist Mr. Paul Tillery
Uke Sensation the Patrick Greeson
HappyRon plays The Spacebar on the fourth Saturday of every month at 630pm. 7454 University Avenue, La Mesa CA, 91942
1-619-461-7100
Info
La Mesa