Fun Sing Alongs With HappyRon and Friends in La Mesa

Spacebar 7454 University Ave., La Mesa, La Mesa, California 91942

Bored In La Mesa On Saturday Nights?

Shower singers come out and sing along with HappyRon's fun music.

5$ sangria

Limited seating, don't be late.

Also playing:

San Diego's up and coming rising star: Trains Across The Sea

San Diego local Jazz man, bassist Mr. Paul Tillery

Uke Sensation the Patrick Greeson

HappyRon plays The Spacebar on the fourth Saturday of every month at 630pm. 7454 University Avenue, La Mesa CA, 91942

1-619-461-7100

La Mesa
