Functional Fitness Classes

Free workout in the park! Functional Fitness training meant for all fitness abilities includes a dynamic warm-up, high-energy intervals, lower and upper body strength drills, and stability and core exercises using body weight. With a focus on proper form and appropriate training intensity, every part of the workout is scalable. Weekly class is donation drop in and led by a Certified Personal Trainer. Bring a yoga mat or towel, water, and desire to become healthier and stronger!

Inspiration Point, Balboa Park. Ample parking at the Balboa tram lot off Presidents Way, just a few steps away from class on the lawn.

Sundays, 9:15-10am

Facebook & Instagram @nicoleroverfitness