Fundamentals of Piano by Polina Sisman
La Jolla Community Center 6811 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla, California 92037
Learning the fundamentals of piano playing is a window to all musical instruments and dramatically enhances appreciation of music. The class goals are to increase ability to play with sincere approach avoiding getting trapped by technicality. Every Mon starting May 6, 11am-12pm. Private $80/M, $85/NM. Shared lesson $40/M, $45/NM. Prices are PER lesson.
Info
La Jolla Community Center 6811 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla, California 92037 View Map
Music
La Jolla, University City