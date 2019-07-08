Fundamentals of Piano

La Jolla Community Center 6811 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla, California 92037

Learning the fundamentals of piano playing is a window to all musical instruments and dramatically enhances appreciation of music. The class goals are to increase ability to play with sincere approach avoiding getting trapped by technicality.

Every Mon, 11am-12pm. Private $80/M, $85/NM. Shared lesson $40/M, $45/NM. Prices are PER lesson.

La Jolla Community Center 6811 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla, California 92037
Music
La Jolla
858-459-0831
