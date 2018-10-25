Fundraiser / Open House

Join us on Thursday, October 25th, 2018 for the open house of True Blue Service Dogs featuring drinks and appetizers, a live auction, door prizes, and a great networking opportunity.

This event will feature a live auction of paintings by local artists, and your chance to win a complete basic obedience training package for your dog.

You don't have to be a pet owner to have a blast at this event - you just have to love helping adults and children with disabilities because your presence at this event makes a big difference.

Do you feel lucky? We have DOOR PRIZES!

We are a 501(c)(3) Nonprofit Public Benefit Corporation providing service dogs and emotional support dogs to military veterans and retired law enforcement individuals, as well as civilian adults and children, throughout the United States. We train dogs to assist with the following conditions: panic attacks, diabetes, PTSD, seizure, Crohn's disease, autism spectrum disorders, and mobility limitations.

For more information about this nonprofit, visit https://www.trueblueservicedogs.org/

