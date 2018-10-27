Fundraising Event

Join us to support adolescents and adults living with acquired brain injuries. Help raise awareness for concussions and celebrate Beyond Concussion's 1st Anniversary year.

Beyond Concussion hosts their First Anniversary Cocktail Party to celebrate and reflect on the achievements and efforts accomplished this past year. We intend this event to invite discussion between the ABI/TBI medical world, sports professionals, TBI patients, family, and friends.

For tickets: www.beyondconcussion.org/celebrate

Our website: www.beyondconcussion.org

RSVP: info@beyondconcussion.org

Beyond Concussion is a registered 501(c)3.