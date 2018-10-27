Fundraising Event
The University Club Atop Symphony Towers 750 B St., Suite 3400, San Diego, California 92101
Join us to support adolescents and adults living with acquired brain injuries. Help raise awareness for concussions and celebrate Beyond Concussion's 1st Anniversary year.
Beyond Concussion hosts their First Anniversary Cocktail Party to celebrate and reflect on the achievements and efforts accomplished this past year. We intend this event to invite discussion between the ABI/TBI medical world, sports professionals, TBI patients, family, and friends.
For tickets: www.beyondconcussion.org/celebrate
Our website: www.beyondconcussion.org
RSVP: info@beyondconcussion.org
Beyond Concussion is a registered 501(c)3.