After Funk - Album Release Tour

After Funk is vocalist/ keyboardist Yanick Allwood, drummer Jaime Rosenberg, guitarist Phil Tessis, and bassist Justin Bontje, whose paths first crossed at the University of Western Ontario. In 2014 they released a self-titled EP and hit the road. Word of their electric live show started to spread, and soon the band was playing alongside Snarky Puppy, Lettuce and more gracing the stage at major festivals such as Electric Forest, Harvest Jazz & Blues, and Evolve in Canada. Poised and polished, Santa Barbara unfolds with an ease and elegance rare amongst even seasoned veterans. Drawing from a broad base, Santa Barbara nods to R&B, disco, jazz, soul, Latin, and, well, funk.