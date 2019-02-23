Funk You Up Brunch

Take us to, funky towwwn!

Grab your bottomless mimosas and boogie down to a special guest DJ spinning all the best Funk and Motown beats through the decades.

Gaslamp's favorite brunch dishes will be available to fuel the fun, and the cocktail list is being taken over with themed drinks like Jungle Boogie Juice, Brick House Bellinis and Super Freak Sauce.

Call (619) 233-7327 or visit searsucker.com/san-diego-reservations to reserve your table. Reservations are recommended, as seats will go fast!

*Brunch menu pricing applies