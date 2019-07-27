Funk & Soul in the Barrio

San Diego's big horn funk & soul band Bump City Brass will be performing in Barrio Logan at La Bodega Gallery among comic book inspired art. Come groove to the best of the 70s with music from Sly & the Family Stone, Earth, Wind & Fire, Parliament Funkadelic, Tower of Power, WAR, Malo & more at this special summer event.

Beer, soft drinks and water will be available for purchase at the gallery's bar.