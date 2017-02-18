Funk Soul Social : Downtown Edition : Dance, Groove & Connect. The Funk Soul Social is a night of funk, soul, old school and dance floor favorties featuring The Routine, The Sure Fire Soul Ensemble and The Funk Soul House Band featuring Soul Brigade and members of the The Mustache Bash FAMILY BAND as well special guest DJs!

Funk Soul Social House Rules:

1. Check the 'cool kid’ at the door. This night is about letting go and falling back in love with that “one jam” you had the “one time.”

2. Make your mark on the party. Bring a crew dressed in “onsies,” give out hugs, whatever, but make it yours.

3. Most importantly, bring it on the dance floor. A Funk Soul Social is a no judgment zone. Express yourself the way you have always have, or wanted!

For more Info and tickets go to: https://www.facebook.com/events/1822205801371042/