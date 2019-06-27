The Future of San Diego Bay: A Community Discussion
Tijuana River National Estuarine Research Reserve 301 Caspian Way, Imperial Beach, California 91932
Website: portofsandiego.org/pmpu
The Port of San Diego invites the public to a series of Community Discussions regarding the future of San Diego Bay and the surrounding waterfront. These events offer an opportunity for all who enjoy the bayfront to learn about the Discussion Draft of the Port Master Plan Update, now available for public review, and the process for providing input.
