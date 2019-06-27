The Future of San Diego Bay: A Community Discussion

Tijuana River National Estuarine Research Reserve 301 Caspian Way, Imperial Beach, California 91932

Website: portofsandiego.org/pmpu

The Port of San Diego invites the public to a series of Community Discussions regarding the future of San Diego Bay and the surrounding waterfront. These events offer an opportunity for all who enjoy the bayfront to learn about the Discussion Draft of the Port Master Plan Update, now available for public review, and the process for providing input.

Tijuana River National Estuarine Research Reserve 301 Caspian Way, Imperial Beach, California 91932 View Map
South Bay
