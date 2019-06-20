The Future of San Diego Bay: A Community Discussion

to Google Calendar - The Future of San Diego Bay: A Community Discussion - 2019-06-20 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Future of San Diego Bay: A Community Discussion - 2019-06-20 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Future of San Diego Bay: A Community Discussion - 2019-06-20 17:30:00 iCalendar - The Future of San Diego Bay: A Community Discussion - 2019-06-20 17:30:00

Palomar College Rancho Bernardo Education Center 11111 Rancho Bernardo Road, San Diego, California 92127

Website: portofsandiego.org/pmpu

The Port of San Diego invites the public to a series of Community Discussions regarding the future of San Diego Bay and the surrounding waterfront. These events offer an opportunity for all who enjoy the bayfront to learn about the Discussion Draft of the Port Master Plan Update, now available for public review, and the process for providing input.

Info

Palomar College Rancho Bernardo Education Center 11111 Rancho Bernardo Road, San Diego, California 92127 View Map
North County
to Google Calendar - The Future of San Diego Bay: A Community Discussion - 2019-06-20 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Future of San Diego Bay: A Community Discussion - 2019-06-20 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Future of San Diego Bay: A Community Discussion - 2019-06-20 17:30:00 iCalendar - The Future of San Diego Bay: A Community Discussion - 2019-06-20 17:30:00