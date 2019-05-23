G. Brian Benson: Habits for Success

Warwick's Bookstore 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla, California 92037

Warwick's will host G. Brian Benson to discuss and sign his new book, "Habits for Success." Benson is an award-winning actor and four-time Ironman triathlete.

This event is free and open to the public. Reserved Seating is available when the book is pre-ordered from Warwick's for the event. Only books purchased from Warwick's will be signed.

Please visit our website or call the Warwick's Book Dept. (858) 454-0347 for details.

Warwick's Bookstore 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla, California 92037
