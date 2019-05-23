G. Brian Benson: Habits for Success

Warwick's will host G. Brian Benson to discuss and sign his new book, "Habits for Success." Benson is an award-winning actor and four-time Ironman triathlete.

This event is free and open to the public. Reserved Seating is available when the book is pre-ordered from Warwick's for the event. Only books purchased from Warwick's will be signed.

Please visit our website or call the Warwick's Book Dept. (858) 454-0347 for details.