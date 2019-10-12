Distinction Gallery is pleased to present: Gabe Leonard "The Starting Line"

Opening Reception: October 12th (6pm to 10pm)

Exhibition: October 12th - November 2nd

Gabe Leonard is an internationally acclaimed California-based artist, best known for his cinematically staged paintings of sharpshooters, gangsters, gamblers, and musicians. His aesthetic and subject matter have been described as a melding of Johnny Cash and Quentin Tarantino. Meet the artist and watch as he demonstrates his painting technique live in the gallery. Original oils, hand-embellished artist proofs, and limited edition giclees on canvas will be available for collection with signing and dedication by the artist.

Gallery Director - Melissa Inez Walker: "Every year I look forward to this show! Gabe never disappoints. The quality and subject matter of his new work will definately make you a fan! Gabe has some suprises planned for the evening you don't want to miss."

Opening Reception with the Artist: Saturday, Oct. 12th | 6-10pm

One lucky audience member will be chosen to model for a live portrait by Gabe Leonard at this event, and will get to keep the painting!

To Enter the Drawing:

* RSVP and check in at the door before the drawing begins (1 raffle ticket)

* Increase your chances by dressing in costume (5 additional raffle tickets)

* Purchase any Gabe Leonard artwork before 7:45pm the night of the show (1 additional raffle ticket per $100 spent)

RSVP to earn your first raffle ticket!

Gabe's exhibition will run from October 12th through November 2nd, 2019. The opening reception with Gabe, live music, ArtHatch open studios, Laguanitas beer, and BK Cellars wine will be on Saturday, October 12th from 6 -10pm.

Distinction Gallery was created in 2004 to give beginning and established collectors a venue to purchase high-quality, cutting edge artwork. Distinction has hosted over 160 exhibitions since its inception featuring emerging, mid-career and veteran professional artists. Distinction?s artwork is available for purchase online to clients around the world, and most of our artists are available for commissions. In order to further expand offerings to the community, Distinction converted part of their location to ArtHatch, a non profit organization.

ArtHatch is a 7,000 square foot building which houses the front gallery: exhibitions changing monthly, "The Alley", featuring over a dozen local artists, "Micro Gallery" - a mini gallery featuring 8 x 8 inch and smaller artworks, the teen studio featuring artwork by 15+ teen artists, 17 artist studios, ranging in size from 150 to 800 square feet, featuring the work of over 20 local artists, ArtHatch Escape Rooms, and coming soon - "The Last Spot" - a Wine, Kombucha, Craft Beer, Mocktail Art Lounge coming soon.

Distinction Gallery

317 E Grand Ave Escondido, CA 92025

distinctionart.com