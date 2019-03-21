Gabriel at North Coast Repertory Theatre

It is 1943 in the wind-swept Nazi-occupied Isle of Guernsey. A mysterious, handsome man washes ashore and four British women decide to protect him through cunning deceptions and bravery. His presence creates an electrical charge in the household that is already burdened by wartime loss and ever-present danger. A New York Times Critic’s Pick, this powerful tale brims with suspense and intrigue that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Christopher Williams directs Jessica John, Catalina Zelles, Lilli Passero*, Anabella Price*, Richard Baird,* and Alan Littlehales,* in GABRIEL. The design team includes Marty Burnett (Scenic Design), Matthew Novotny (Lighting), Ryan Ford (Sound), Elisa Benzoni (Costumes), and Phillip Korth (Props). Andrea Gutierrez* is the stage manager.

*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers in the United States. For background information and photos, go to www.northcoastrep.org/press.

GABRIEL previews begin Wednesday, February 20. Opening Night on Saturday, February 23, at 8pm. There will be a special talkback on Friday, March 1, with the cast and artistic director. It will play Wednesdays at 7pm, Thursdays through Saturdays at 8pm, Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm with Sundays at 7pm through March 24, 2019 (See Schedule below). North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets: Previews - $42, Week Nights - $49; Sat. Eve. & Sun. Mat. $53; Sat. Mat. & Sun Night - $46. By popular demand, a Wednesday Matinee has been added on March 13th at 2pm - $49. Seniors, Students, Military & Educators - $3 off admission. There is also a $20 rush for tickets 15 minutes before performance if available. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.

FACT SHEET:

WHAT: NORTH COAST REPERTORY THEATRE presents

GABRIEL

By Moira Buffini

Directed by Christopher Williams

CAST: Jessica John, Catalina Zelles, Lilli Passero, Anabella Price,* Richard Baird,* Alan Littlehales,* Hourie Klijian

WHERE: North Coast Repertory Theatre

987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Ste. D

Solana Beach, CA 92075

SCHEDULE: Previews: February 20, 2019

Closes: March 17, 2019 EXTENDED TO MARCH 24

Wed. @ 7pm, Thurs-Sat @ 8PM; Sat & Sun @ 2PM, Sun @ 7pm

PRICES:

Week Nights $49.00

Sat. Matinees & Sunday Nights $46.00

Sat. Nights & Sunday Matinees $53.00

Wed. Matinee (ADDED) March 13 $49.00

DISCOUNTS: Seniors, Students, Military & Educators $3.00 off admission. Rush tickets available for $20.

BOX OFFICE: (858) 481-1055 or www.northcoastrep.org