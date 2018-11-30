Gadgets and Gizmos for Christmas: An Oasis Program
La Jolla Riford Library 7555 Draper Ave, La Jolla, La Jolla, California 92037
Hubs, Bluetooth, card readers...it’s Greek to me!
Let’s unravel the mysteries of cutting-edge technology; scanners, flash-drives, portable hard drives, wireless technology, and more. You don’t have to be a techno wizard to understand and be able to use the latest gadgets and gizmos.
Info
La Jolla Riford Library 7555 Draper Ave, La Jolla, La Jolla, California 92037 View Map
Workshops
La Jolla