Gal Pal GLOW Dance Spectacular!!

Cori-ography Dance 1795 University Ave, San Diego, California 92103

Ladiesssss! What's better than Valentine's Day? GALENTINE'S DAY! Join us at Cori-ography to celebrate with a dance class GLOW themed (gorgeous ladies of wrestling) 80s Dance Aerobics Class! 1-2pm class followed by a ladies' day outing to a specific restaurant for drinks or a bite if anyone would like to hang out in their 80s fab gear after!!

$15 per lady

20 people max

**Wear your best unitards, leggings, head bands, leg warmers or wrestlers costumes! :D

