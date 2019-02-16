Gal Pal GLOW Dance Spectacular!!

Ladiesssss! What's better than Valentine's Day? GALENTINE'S DAY! Join us at Cori-ography to celebrate with a dance class GLOW themed (gorgeous ladies of wrestling) 80s Dance Aerobics Class! 1-2pm class followed by a ladies' day outing to a specific restaurant for drinks or a bite if anyone would like to hang out in their 80s fab gear after!!

$15 per lady

20 people max

**Wear your best unitards, leggings, head bands, leg warmers or wrestlers costumes! :D