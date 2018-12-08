Galactic Goddess
Kava Lounge 2812 Kettner Blvd., San Diego, California 92101
Join Stealthicon Productions for deep house beats, goddess fashion, and three separate runway shows! Each carpet walk will feature local models donning the latest ethically produced clothing and accessories from some of SoCal's hottest underground designers.
Schedule:
Laura Peck (9:00 pm - 10:30 pm w/9:45 pm runway show)
Marie NYX (10:30 pm - 12:00 am w/11:15 pm runway show)
Casmalia (12:00 am - 2:00 am w/1:00 am runway show)
Designers, models, and additional info at https://www.facebook.com/events/1014985638672638
