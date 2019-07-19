This cult-classic sci-fi spoof arrives in San Diego for its concert world premiere just in time for Comic-Con! Stars of a 1970s sci-fi show are beamed aboard an alien spacecraft and join the aliens in their quest to overcome the oppressive regime in their solar system. Academy Award® nominated composer David Newman conducts the San Diego Symphony performing the score he wrote. Galaxy Quest™ in Concert is sure to delight and boldly go where few parodies have gone before!

This concert takes place at Copley Symphony Hall, Jacobs Music Center.