The San Diego Watercolor Society presents “Gales of Color”, an art exhibition juried by award-winning artist, John Swink. The exhibit runs February 26 to April 1, 2017 at our Art Gallery in The ARTS DISTRICT Liberty Station. The Opening Reception is Friday March 3rd from 5-8 pm with 95-100 original ready-to-hang paintings for sale, plus wine, food and the fellowship of other art enthusiasts. The Gallery is open Weds-Sun, 10 am – 4 pm and is free to the public. Visit www.sdws.org for more information.