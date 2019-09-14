In the Gallery Artist Talk

The Studio Door - Hillcrest 3867 Fourth Avenue , San Diego, California 92103

Come and hear what our showcase artists have to say about their fascinating art works and enjoy the gallery during this creative meet and greet.

Free to public. Artworks for sale.

Featuring:

Larry Caveney

Catherine Chambers

Christine Hauserman

Viviana Lombrozo

Gallery will be closed from 1:30 - 3:00 for Special Programming & reopen with the Artists Talk immediately starting at 3:00.

The Studio Door - Hillcrest 3867 Fourth Avenue , San Diego, California 92103 View Map
Art
Hillcrest
619-255-2867
