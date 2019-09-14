In the Gallery Artist Talk
The Studio Door - Hillcrest 3867 Fourth Avenue , San Diego, California 92103
Come and hear what our showcase artists have to say about their fascinating art works and enjoy the gallery during this creative meet and greet.
Free to public. Artworks for sale.
Featuring:
Larry Caveney
Catherine Chambers
Christine Hauserman
Viviana Lombrozo
Gallery will be closed from 1:30 - 3:00 for Special Programming & reopen with the Artists Talk immediately starting at 3:00.
