Exhibition: "Gallery Selections 2017 / A Group Show"

Exhibition on view August 3 - October 29, 2017

For “Gallery Selections 2017 / A Group Show”, each staff member at Sparks Gallery hand-selected 3 artists and their artworks to feature in this year’s new annual tradition. 15 artists were selected in total. Though vastly different in style and medium, the group exhibition will showcase over 30 pieces from a diverse, yet selective group of artists from Southern California.

Exhibited Artists:

Alexander Arshansky, Andrea Rushing, Anna Van Fleet, Duke Windsor, Gloria Muriel, Jeremy Sicile-Kira, Laura Ball, Leah Pantea, Manrabitt, Michelle D. Ferrera, Optimus Volts, Sasha Koozel Reibstein, Sherry Krulle-Beaton, Ron Carlson, and Wendy Maruyama